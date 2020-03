The South Dakota women's basketball team finally broke through against their arch rivals from Brookings in the Summit League Tournament Championship game, and the victory was sweet for Onida native Chloe Lamb.

The Sully Buttes alum joined us live in Dakota News Now at 4 PM moments after the Coyotes had just beaten SDSU 63-58.

But that's only half the story! Several of her teammates found a way to get themselves in the interview as well! Take a look!