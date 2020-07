It's an opening day unlike any in the Sioux Falls Canaries nearly thirty year history.

The Birds were back at Sioux Falls Stadium for the first time in 2020 hosting their season opener against the St. Paul Saints. The Canaries will play 60 games this season and be one of the only organizations to allow fans to attend.

To do that the team is taking a number of precautions on and off the field. Check out our live report for more details!