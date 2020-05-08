Lacina Improvising Workouts For Vikings Training Camp From Home

For Jake Lacina there was never really any doubt that he'd trade one Viking uniform for another.

"Exciting. You know I've had Vikings gear my whole life and to actually be a part of the team and wear the team like that is pretty cool." Lacina says.

After all it kind of ran in the blood. His father Corbin also played at Augustana and spent four of his eleven NFL seasons with Minnesota.

"Jake and I have had numerous discussions on this is what you need to expect, this is what you need to do. Understand it's a day at a time, it's a play at a time." Corbin says.

"It's nice to have someone you know who's been through it and can offer you tips." Jake says.

And he also had a pretty good example in former Augie teammate CJ Ham who, like Adam Thielen, also made the team as an undrafted free agent.

"Those guys paved the way. It gives the young guys like me hope." Jake says.

"What I think he's capable of and why I like him, and the same reasons I talked about with CJ, is they're both bright. They understand the game. He'll pick up the playbook very well which is huge as an interior offensive lineman." Augustana Head Football Coach Jerry Olszewski says.

Yet none of them went through anything like COVID-19 pandemic. With no access to normal facilities, and no chance to work out in front of scouts, Jake had to get creative.

"We pretty much have a full weight room going on right now. It's just been lifting and then running around on the field or up the hill lately. I've been getting some pretty good work in considering not having a gym."

Lacina's cabin in Park Rapids, Minnesota is where he'll continue to prepare for a training camp he knows he'll have to be ready to hit the ground running for.

"You got to train as hard as you can right now. You don't have a professional strength coach monitoring you or getting you ready for fall camp." Jake says.

If Jake's temporary training center is any indication....

"He's studying his playbook every day. He's meeting with his line coaches every day, everything is through the internet. The first thing is you got to know what you're doing, and you've got to get better every day to stick around." Corbin says.

....it wouldn't be wise to doubt him.