Legion B teams face uncertain postseason future

Though Legion teams in Class A are playing out their seasons with a state tournament to look forward to, teams in Class B don't quite know what the rest of the year will look like.

Though a season was sanctioned there is no administrative body to hold a State B Tournament. With more teams spread across a greater distance throughout the state, and some not participating in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was impossible to organize a tournament independently the way Class A did.

The South Dakota VFW has stepped in to host an eight-team state tournament August 7th through the 9th in Bryant, and there have been rumblings of other invitationals possibly being set up to conclude the season.

Lennox won last year's State B title and naturally was disappointed to not get a chance to win another. Their coach, Jon Kirschner, says he'll ultimately leave their postseason fate up to his players.

