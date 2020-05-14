Legion Baseball Season Back On In South Dakota

Upon further review.....play ball?

As Legion baseball teams across South Dakota were preparing to play an independent season of baseball following a May 8th release from the American Legion's national headquarters suspending play, the state of South Dakota asked for clarification on the following portion of the original release:

"Those departments that conduct this 2020 baseball season program will need to determine their rules, guidelines, schedules, insurance coverage, etc., for their own programs as The American Legion National Organization will not provide this assistance."

Yesterday South Dakota officials got the clarification they needed, held an emergency meeting and sanctioned a 2020 season provided teams follow these guidelines:

We will have more on this developing story in sports on Dakota News Now tonight. The full press release from the state's American Legion Headquarters is below:

SOUTH DAKOTA AMERICAN LEGION HEADQUARTERS RELEASE:

The 2020 Baseball saga took another turn last night. As all should know, the letter received from National Headquarters shut down all National sponsorship and involvement in American Legion baseball for the 2020 season. There was a section in the letter that was open to interpretation as to whether local baseball could be supported or not. Yesterday, we received better interpretation on that section of the letter. With the new information, the Department Executive Committee had an emergency meeting and approved the following motion: “to sanction a 2020 South Dakota American Legion Baseball Program to be administered by Sponsoring Posts, coaches and managers. That these teams follow the guidelines recommended by the State Athletic Commission which states "Teams must abide by Local, State and National COVID19 Policies, have insurance and have permission from City officials to play”.

This means as long as the following guidelines are meet, baseball can be played as American Legion Baseball:

1. South Dakota American Legion Baseball 2020 Form #2 must be signed and submitted by the player and parent/guardian. There is a copy of the form attached to this email and the form is available on the South Dakota American Legion website under programs and baseball. https://www.sdlegion.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/SD-player_indemnification-2020.pdf

2. Post/Team must obtain insurance and provide proof of insurance prior to practicing and playing. Teams will have until June 10 to produce proof of insurance. K & K, who did National insurance, can still be used for local insurance. Post/Teams can use them or find another company. Copies of proof of insurance must be sent to South Dakota American Legion Department Headquarters as soon as possible. Here is a link to K&K Insurance. https://www.kandkinsurance.com/sites/Sports/Pages/Amateur-Sports-TLA.aspx

3. Teams must submit a roster to State HQ by June 10th which will be forwarded to National Headquarters Americanism Director.

4. Develop and approve local rules for playing baseball. It is recommended SD American Legion Rules be used to play.

The Department Executive Committee is extremely happy a solution was developed to play Legion Baseball. Afterall, in that South Dakota is the birthplace of American Legion Baseball, it is only fitting we have a Legion Baseball season for 2020.