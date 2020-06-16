Legion coaches happy to be playing

Win or lose, I think all of the players and coaches will agree on one thing. They are very happy to be back on the ball diamonds and just getting a chance to play.

"For a while it was in doubt, but it feels a little surreal to be rolling into our 5th and 6th games. It's been quite the experience" says Matt Storo, SF East coach.

"Really excited to get back out there last Friday. There's been several times over the course of the last couple of months where it was really doubtful that we were even going to get out here and get in that spot. So just to be out on the field playing really felt good, especially when it was looking so dire a couple of those times" says Rob Hirrschoff, Brookings Bandits coach.