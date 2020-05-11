Legion season over, but there could still be summer baseball

The American Legion canceled the baseball season Sunday on a national basis even though state's like South Dakota had met and planned to go ahead with the season with necessary modifications. But that all changed Sunday.

Coaches will be meeting this coming Wednesday to determine a plan of action that could see them playing independently for one summer with the plan to resume plan under the umbrella of the American Legion in the future.

Dan Sudbeck, State Legion Commissioner says: "I'm sure some of the teams are still going to play some baseball. But it's going to be up to them how they handle it and how they're going to handle insurance and that type of stuff. And hopefully we'll get it all corrected by next year and start over again..."

Jack Van Leur-Renner Post 307 Coach says: "You know it's going to be tricky of who you let in and how many people you let in to your stadium and how each single town is going to handle that. There's going to be a lot of red tape with that but I think for the most part it sounds like the baseball players and teams and programs are optimistic..."

The legion coaches will try and determine a way to have a shortened season with a state tournament later this week. Renner will have to wait until the summer of 2021 to defend its state title.