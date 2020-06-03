Lennox legion excited to play ball

The Lennox baseball team was certainly eager to defend their State B Legion state title.

Though they won't get a traditional state tournament in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic....

...they're just happy to be getting any games at all.

Post 174 has practiced twice so far this year and will open the season at home tomorrow against Beresford at about 7.

Seven is also the number of players returning who are in their final year of eligibility.

Though they are looking into other options to end the season, there will not be a traditional state tournament to crown a champion, and now way to officially defend their title.

However, that doesn't take away from the chance to play together again one last time..

Mason Miller says: "Kind of bummed but, I mean, we still get to come back and show that we're still a good baseball team even though we lost a lot of good guys. As long as we're playing baseball then I'm happy."

John Kirchner, Lennox Head Coach says: "You know these kids have lost a lot already. Holy smokes from their prom to spring baseball to track to graduation, and it is refreshing to be out here."

Kirschner say that they expect to play in about 20 games, as well take part in some tournament such as next week's Dakota Classic with A teams.