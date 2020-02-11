Local Scoreboard Tuesday, February 11th

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 11:28 PM, Feb 11, 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- NBA G-LEAGUE
Delaware 98, Skyforce 88

BOYS BASKETBALL

Burke 54, Bon Homme 36

Canistota 63, Menno 23

Dakota Valley 51, Vermillion 48

Dell Rapids 85, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56

Elkton-Lake Benton 64, Great Plains Lutheran 54

Freeman Academy/Marion 58, Gayville-Volin 47

Herreid/Selby Area 53, Sully Buttes 46

Highmore-Harrold 68, Hitchcock-Tulare 47

Howard 52, Baltic 38

Huron 63, Pierre 42

Lyman 62, Kimball/White Lake 43

McCook Central/Montrose 64, Crofton, Neb. 52

McLaughlin 69, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 67

North Central, Neb. 68, Colome 22

Parkston 54, Scotland 20

Platte-Geddes 57, Todd County 44

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 64, Aberdeen Central 59

Sioux Valley 75, Deuel 45

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 57, Wagner 37

Viborg-Hurley 81, Avon 20

Warner 48, Redfield 32

Waubay/Summit 71, Estelline/Hendricks 56

Waverly-South Shore 60, Lake Preston 50

Winner 74, St. Francis Indian 49

Wynot, Neb. 42, Irene-Wakonda 40

Marshall 93, Jackson County Central 67

Minneota 93, Canby 56

George-Little Rock 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 47

MOC-Floyd Valley 63, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 41

Unity Christian 81, Akron-Westfield 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beresford 50, Garretson 49

Bridgewater-Emery 60, Alcester-Hudson 19

Burke 53, Bon Homme 27

Corsica/Stickney 76, Kimball/White Lake 50

Dakota Valley 51, Vermillion 37

Elk Point-Jefferson 67, Kingsley-Pierson, Iowa 48

Faulkton 73, Potter County 41

Flandreau 46, DeSmet 37

Freeman 72, Hanson 51

Gayville-Volin 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 25

Hamlin 64, Deubrook 36

Howard 57, Baltic 39

Huron 61, Pierre 59

Ipswich 48, Aberdeen Christian 46

Irene-Wakonda 52, Wynot, Neb. 43

Langford 56, North Central Co-Op 35

Lennox 65, Pipestone, Minn. 28

Miller 45, Stanley County 17

Mitchell Christian 39, James Valley Christian 38

Mobridge-Pollock 61, Timber Lake 47

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 61, Dell Rapids 43

Newell 68, Oelrichs 44

Northwestern 52, Webster 34

Parkston 49, Scotland 36

Rapid City Christian 45, Belle Fourche 39

Redfield 52, Warner 33

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 75, Iroquois 27

Tea Area 67, Canton 21

Tri-Valley 35, Sioux Falls Christian 33

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Wagner 34

Wall 51, Lower Brule 46

Waverly-South Shore 51, Lake Preston 28

West Central 62, McCook Central/Montrose 59
Luverne 90, Edgerton 51

MACCRAY 67, Dawson-Boyd 41

Marshall 85, Jackson County Central 44

Minneota 66, Canby 38

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 69, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 63

Worthington 71, Southwest Minnesota Christian 68

Boyden-Hull 51, Sheldon 31

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 62, MOC-Floyd Valley 50

Sibley-Ocheyedan 61, George-Little Rock 52

Sioux Center 53, Rock Valley 41

Western Christian 39, Spirit Lake 33

H.S. WRESTLING
Brandon Valley 40, Harrisburg 23

Harrisburg 52, Brookings 16

Kingsbury County 51, Clark/Willow Lake 28

Kingsbury County 60, Deuel 10

Kingsbury County 64, Webster 10

 