Local Scoreboard Tuesday, February 11th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- NBA G-LEAGUE
Delaware 98, Skyforce 88
BOYS BASKETBALL
Burke 54, Bon Homme 36
Canistota 63, Menno 23
Dakota Valley 51, Vermillion 48
Dell Rapids 85, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56
Elkton-Lake Benton 64, Great Plains Lutheran 54
Freeman Academy/Marion 58, Gayville-Volin 47
Herreid/Selby Area 53, Sully Buttes 46
Highmore-Harrold 68, Hitchcock-Tulare 47
Howard 52, Baltic 38
Huron 63, Pierre 42
Lyman 62, Kimball/White Lake 43
McCook Central/Montrose 64, Crofton, Neb. 52
McLaughlin 69, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 67
North Central, Neb. 68, Colome 22
Parkston 54, Scotland 20
Platte-Geddes 57, Todd County 44
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 64, Aberdeen Central 59
Sioux Valley 75, Deuel 45
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 57, Wagner 37
Viborg-Hurley 81, Avon 20
Warner 48, Redfield 32
Waubay/Summit 71, Estelline/Hendricks 56
Waverly-South Shore 60, Lake Preston 50
Winner 74, St. Francis Indian 49
Wynot, Neb. 42, Irene-Wakonda 40
Marshall 93, Jackson County Central 67
Minneota 93, Canby 56
George-Little Rock 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 47
MOC-Floyd Valley 63, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 41
Unity Christian 81, Akron-Westfield 35
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beresford 50, Garretson 49
Bridgewater-Emery 60, Alcester-Hudson 19
Burke 53, Bon Homme 27
Corsica/Stickney 76, Kimball/White Lake 50
Dakota Valley 51, Vermillion 37
Elk Point-Jefferson 67, Kingsley-Pierson, Iowa 48
Faulkton 73, Potter County 41
Flandreau 46, DeSmet 37
Freeman 72, Hanson 51
Gayville-Volin 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 25
Hamlin 64, Deubrook 36
Howard 57, Baltic 39
Huron 61, Pierre 59
Ipswich 48, Aberdeen Christian 46
Irene-Wakonda 52, Wynot, Neb. 43
Langford 56, North Central Co-Op 35
Lennox 65, Pipestone, Minn. 28
Miller 45, Stanley County 17
Mitchell Christian 39, James Valley Christian 38
Mobridge-Pollock 61, Timber Lake 47
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 61, Dell Rapids 43
Newell 68, Oelrichs 44
Northwestern 52, Webster 34
Parkston 49, Scotland 36
Rapid City Christian 45, Belle Fourche 39
Redfield 52, Warner 33
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 75, Iroquois 27
Tea Area 67, Canton 21
Tri-Valley 35, Sioux Falls Christian 33
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Wagner 34
Wall 51, Lower Brule 46
Waverly-South Shore 51, Lake Preston 28
West Central 62, McCook Central/Montrose 59
Luverne 90, Edgerton 51
MACCRAY 67, Dawson-Boyd 41
Marshall 85, Jackson County Central 44
Minneota 66, Canby 38
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 69, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 63
Worthington 71, Southwest Minnesota Christian 68
Boyden-Hull 51, Sheldon 31
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 62, MOC-Floyd Valley 50
Sibley-Ocheyedan 61, George-Little Rock 52
Sioux Center 53, Rock Valley 41
Western Christian 39, Spirit Lake 33
H.S. WRESTLING
Brandon Valley 40, Harrisburg 23
Harrisburg 52, Brookings 16
Kingsbury County 51, Clark/Willow Lake 28
Kingsbury County 60, Deuel 10
Kingsbury County 64, Webster 10