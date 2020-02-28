Local Scoreboard Friday, February 28th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- USHL
Stampede 3, Cedar Rapids 1

NAHL
Wings 7, Minot 2

NBA G-LEAGUE
Texas 125, Skyforce 117

H.S. WRESTLING
STATE A DUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Semifinals
Watertown 35, Pierre 21
RC Stevens 40, Harrisburg 28

3rd Place
Pierre 35, Harrisburg 30

Championship
RC Stevens 37, Watertown 25

STATE B DUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Semifinals
Winner 52, Redfield 21
Canton 43, K/WL/PG 27

3rd Place
K/WL/PG 51, Redfield 16

Championship
Canton 49, Winner 23

BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 66, Mitchell 47

Arlington 58, Clark/Willow Lake 39

Brandon Valley 58, Douglas 38

Burke 77, Avon 50

Chamberlain 65, McLaughlin 53

Dell Rapids St. Mary 82, Centerville 32

Faith 69, Wall 60

Florence/Henry 71, Estelline/Hendricks 44

Groton Area 48, Sisseton 43

Hanson 79, Freeman 25

Harding County 83, Bison 22

Highmore-Harrold 74, Miller 48

Huron 65, Watertown 47

Iroquois 52, Sunshine Bible Academy 40

Jones County 54, New Underwood 40

Kadoka Area 66, Philip 45

Langford 60, Waverly-South Shore 53

Leola/Frederick 57, Ipswich 55

Lower Brule 59, Little Wound 53

Marty Indian 74, Crazy Horse 47

Milbank 48, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 47

Northwestern 66, Hitchcock-Tulare 41

Rapid City Christian 67, Hot Springs 32

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43, Wessington Springs 29

Sioux Falls Christian 70, Tri-Valley 47

Sioux Falls Lincoln 62, Harrisburg 60

Sully Buttes 53, North Central Co-Op 19

Takini 80, Dupree 65

Tea Area 64, Beresford 42

Timber Lake 80, Tiospaye Topa 64

Tiospa Zina Tribal 68, Flandreau Indian 50

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 63, Colome 25

White River 73, Lyman 58

Wilmot 73, Great Plains Lutheran 70

Yankton 46, St. Thomas More 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 65, Douglas 46

Chamberlain 52, McLaughlin 24

Flandreau Indian 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 25

Huron 82, Watertown 50

Mitchell 52, Aberdeen Central 44

St. Thomas More 51, Yankton 39

Tea Area 63, Beresford 43

 