Local Scoreboard Saturday, February 22nd

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 11:55 PM, Feb 22, 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- USHL
Stampede 2, Lincoln 0

NBA G-League
Skyforce 127, OKC 105

Men's College Basketball
Sioux Falls 75, Wayne State 64

Northern State 67, Minot State 53

Augustana 77, SMSU 73

Hastings 70, Dakota Wesleyan 62

Morningside 96, Northwestern 71

Midland 106, Mount Marty 93

Women's College Basketball
USD 77, SDSU 67

Sioux Falls 89, Wayne State 75

SMSU 72, Augustana 65

Northern State 73, Minot State 71

Hastings 80, Dakota Wesleyan 52

Morningside 78, Northwestern 68

Midland 95, Mount Marty 70

Dordt 93, Saint Mary 45

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 69, Harrisburg 51

Alcester-Hudson 53, Colome 49

Centerville 76, Avon 58

Chamberlain 55, Mobridge-Pollock 50

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 52, Pine Ridge 49

Corsica/Stickney 67, Burke 55

Faith 69, Philip 31

Huron 67, Yankton 65

Madison 61, Sisseton 46

Marty Indian 67, Freeman Academy/Marion 57

Northwestern 58, Miller 44

Oelrichs 72, Edgemont 41

Sioux Falls Lincoln 67, Pierre 60

St. Thomas More 86, Hill City 22

Tiospa Zina Tribal 75, Richland, N.D. 60

Todd County 83, White River 77

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61, Gayville-Volin 47

Wall 65, Newell 39

Watertown 50, Brandon Valley 46

Warner Classic

Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Warner 46

Arlington 58, Langford 45

Herreid/Selby Area 52, Florence/Henry 45

Sully Buttes 56, Little Wound 26

Waverly-South Shore 45, Ipswich 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Dell Rapids 30

Brandon Valley 53, Watertown 37

Pine Ridge 63, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 53

Sioux Falls Christian 57, Milbank 36

Sioux Falls Lincoln 66, Pierre 56

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 58, Mitchell 48

Sioux Falls Washington 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48

Yankton 57, Huron 33

H.S. WRESTLING
REGION 1A TEAM STANDINGS
1. Watertown (239.5)
2. Dell Rapids (174)
3. Madison (150.5)
4. West Central (132)
5. Tea (127.5)

REGION 3A TEAM STANDINGS
1. Pierre (242.5)
2. Chamberlain (200)
3. Mitchell (193)
4. Aberdeen (138)
5. Milbank (129)

REGION 1B TEAM STANDINGS
1. Redfield (255)
2. Kingsbury County (175.5)
3. Sisseton (128)
4. Faulkton (115)
5. Clark/Willow Lake (110)

REGION 2B TEAM STANDINGS
1. Canton (310)
2. McCook Central/Montrose (209.5)
3. Parker (169)
4. Elk Point-Jefferson (138.5)
5. Howard (135)

REGION 3B TEAM STANDINGS
1. Winner (224)
2. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes (187)
3. Burke/Gregory (186)
4. Wagner (137)
5. Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon (133)

REGION 4B TEAM STANDINGS
1. Philip (208.5)
2. Custer (191)
3. Lead-Deadwood (156)
4. Bennett County (125)
5. Mobridge-Pollock (111)

 