Local Scoreboard Saturday, February 22nd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- USHL
Stampede 2, Lincoln 0
NBA G-League
Skyforce 127, OKC 105
Men's College Basketball
Sioux Falls 75, Wayne State 64
Northern State 67, Minot State 53
Augustana 77, SMSU 73
Hastings 70, Dakota Wesleyan 62
Morningside 96, Northwestern 71
Midland 106, Mount Marty 93
Women's College Basketball
USD 77, SDSU 67
Sioux Falls 89, Wayne State 75
SMSU 72, Augustana 65
Northern State 73, Minot State 71
Hastings 80, Dakota Wesleyan 52
Morningside 78, Northwestern 68
Midland 95, Mount Marty 70
Dordt 93, Saint Mary 45
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 69, Harrisburg 51
Alcester-Hudson 53, Colome 49
Centerville 76, Avon 58
Chamberlain 55, Mobridge-Pollock 50
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 52, Pine Ridge 49
Corsica/Stickney 67, Burke 55
Faith 69, Philip 31
Huron 67, Yankton 65
Madison 61, Sisseton 46
Marty Indian 67, Freeman Academy/Marion 57
Northwestern 58, Miller 44
Oelrichs 72, Edgemont 41
Sioux Falls Lincoln 67, Pierre 60
St. Thomas More 86, Hill City 22
Tiospa Zina Tribal 75, Richland, N.D. 60
Todd County 83, White River 77
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61, Gayville-Volin 47
Wall 65, Newell 39
Watertown 50, Brandon Valley 46
Warner Classic
Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Warner 46
Arlington 58, Langford 45
Herreid/Selby Area 52, Florence/Henry 45
Sully Buttes 56, Little Wound 26
Waverly-South Shore 45, Ipswich 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Dell Rapids 30
Brandon Valley 53, Watertown 37
Pine Ridge 63, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 53
Sioux Falls Christian 57, Milbank 36
Sioux Falls Lincoln 66, Pierre 56
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 58, Mitchell 48
Sioux Falls Washington 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48
Yankton 57, Huron 33
H.S. WRESTLING
REGION 1A TEAM STANDINGS
1. Watertown (239.5)
2. Dell Rapids (174)
3. Madison (150.5)
4. West Central (132)
5. Tea (127.5)
REGION 3A TEAM STANDINGS
1. Pierre (242.5)
2. Chamberlain (200)
3. Mitchell (193)
4. Aberdeen (138)
5. Milbank (129)
REGION 1B TEAM STANDINGS
1. Redfield (255)
2. Kingsbury County (175.5)
3. Sisseton (128)
4. Faulkton (115)
5. Clark/Willow Lake (110)
REGION 2B TEAM STANDINGS
1. Canton (310)
2. McCook Central/Montrose (209.5)
3. Parker (169)
4. Elk Point-Jefferson (138.5)
5. Howard (135)
REGION 3B TEAM STANDINGS
1. Winner (224)
2. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes (187)
3. Burke/Gregory (186)
4. Wagner (137)
5. Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon (133)
REGION 4B TEAM STANDINGS
1. Philip (208.5)
2. Custer (191)
3. Lead-Deadwood (156)
4. Bennett County (125)
5. Mobridge-Pollock (111)