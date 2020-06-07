Local athletes & coaches talk about George Floyd protests & hopes for the future

South Dakota native Devin Clark went viral last night after he showed his support for those protesting in the memory of George Floyd during last night's UFC 250 fight against Alonzo Menifeld.

Though the majority of South Dakota's population is Caucasian, its sports community is among the most diverse in the state.

Over the last week we've spoken to several African American athletes and coaches to hear their perspective on living through these times in a place which can be both lonely, and loving, at the same time.

"I wish people could come into our locker room and see the love and the bond that we have. It doesn't matter what color you are, everybody is welcomed, everybody is loved." Roosevelt senior Tyler Feldkamp says.

Roosevelt three sport athlete Tyler Feldkamp saw that kind of unity last week during the George Floyd protests in Sioux Falls.

"I've never been to a protest, it was my first one. It was peaceful, you know, everybody was coming together. People who stood for something bigger than themselves." Feldkamp says.

He'd see something else on TV after going home early.

" I don't know who they were but they weren't the protesters that I was with. We were disappointed because we heard a lot of 'oh, it's people from around here and it's people with our schools. We're the next generation, we're supposed to be the change." Tyler says.

The events of last Sunday didn't come as a surprise to Brookings High alum and Atlanta Falcon rookie Mikey Daniel.

"People don't want to believe it's going to happen until it does. In reality it happens everywhere and that should not deter the real movement here." Daniel says.

Growing into a leadership role at South Dakota State, Daniel helped African American teammates from out of state acclimate.

"South Dakota as a whole is very loving and supporting of us and SDSU. But, to say there's no racism, you're blind if you think that. We've been at practice before and we've had dudes put Confederate flags on the back of their trucks and just drive back and forth down the street while we at practice just to make a scene." Daniel says.

Former Sioux Falls Storm linebacker Tyler Knight grew up in Arkansas and made his home in Sioux Falls after retiring, volunteering as a coach and mentor.

"The responsibility is to help, you know, and give back. I think that is part of the change, that may be part of the solution, having everybody reach one person, having those uncomfortable conversations, may be part of solving the problem." Knight says.

As all seek the kind of unity and understanding they so often found within their sports.

"I don't agree with the looting and destroying of businesses. That's not going to do anything for us. But, in the same aspect, when the peaceful protests come out people always find a way to make it about something that it's not. All we want is justice and equality." Daniel says.

"We have to have our leaders, we have to have our friends, we have to have our family be the ones to hold each other accountable. That's the team." Knight says.

"We're not anti-white or anti-police or anything. We just want change. We were taught to look the other way and I hope that we don't have to do that anymore, they give us a smile instead of a suspicious look." Feldkamp says.