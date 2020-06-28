Logan Landon returns home to play for Canaries

The last time Logan Landon played at the Birdcage he was a senior at Lincoln high school.

On Friday night Landon will take that field again for the first time in nine years as a member of the Sioux Falls Canaries.

It's certainly been a roller coaster ride since he was the Gatorade State Baseball Player of the Year back in 2011.

Landon initially wanted to pitch in college but injuries forced him into becoming an outfielder. That's where he flourished at the University of Texas-Pan American and was drafted in the tenth round of the 2015 Major League draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He'd made it up to Triple-A several times and, though his center field defense remained spectacular, injuries and a rough season at the plate led to him being released after last season.

Logan signed with the Canaries back in March. While he's still pushing for a return to affiliated baseball and his major league dream, he appreciates the chance to play in front of family and friends back home.