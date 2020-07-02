Lots of strikeouts at Renner in legion doubleheader

There's nothing quite like a pitcher's dual in baseball and Thursday there were 2 of them in Renner as Post 307 hosted Harribsurg.

Harrisburg won the first game 4-1 despite 5 innings and 12 K's from Austin Henry of Renner. Will Simmons was just a little better with 11 strikeouts and just 2 hits given up as Harrisburg scored 3 times in their final at-bat.

The second game was more of the same as Viborg-Hurley QB Chase Mason took the hill for Harrisburg. He fanned 16 against RC Post 22 last Friday and Thursday he struck out 14 in a 2-1 win for the sweep. Reece Arbogast fanned 11 for Renner. The starting pitchers in the 2 games struck out 48 and gave up just 5 runs!