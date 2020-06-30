Lundin wins Midwest Junior Championship

Jack Lundin of Sioux Falls is too old to compete in the AJGA National Junior tournament in Sioux Falls. But he was making a name for himself in Iowa City.

The future Cornhusker wrapped up 3 great days on the links by being crowned champion of the Midwest Junior Golf Championship. And he did it in convincing fashion after just missing by one shot last year.

Jack shot a 6 under par 210 for 54 holes which broke the tournament record again players from 11 states. He won by 9 shots as no other boys broke par.