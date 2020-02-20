Luverne girls hockey falls to #1 Breck

The Luverne girls hockey team took an impressive 22-4-1 record into the 1-A state tournament Wednesday night at the Xcel Energy Center. But they faced a tall task in their opening round game, facing 2-time defending champion Breck, a team that features 4 players headed to play for the Gophers.

The Mustangs showed why they are the #1 seed with 25 shots on goal in the first period with 8 of them lighting the lamp. Ally Qualley and Olivia Mobley each had 3 goals and 2 assists in the first period. Mobley has 52 goals and 37 assists for the season.

The Cardinals finally got on the board in the 3rd period when Billi Connell banged home a rebound and the final score of 8-1. Roz Oye and Reghan Bork assisted on the Cards tally.