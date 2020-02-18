Luverne girls hockey team excited to be at state tourney

Tony Sandbulte-Girls Head Coach says:"Year in and year out it doesn't matter if you have the best team or not. It's going to be a battle and grind to get to the state tournament because everybody wants to get there."

Regan Feit-Junior says:"So we went my first year and I know my experience was so great and I had so much fun and I think being able to share the rest of the experience with the team and the young girls who get to go will be a lot of fun as well. And just being able to go again, 2 times is a big deal."

Claire Baustian-Senior Captain says:"It will be an amazing challenge and just to get to play against those girls. It will bring out the best in us I think and as long as we play hard we can give them a run for their money. It's been absolutely incredible. We've worked hard all season and it was just a matter of who showed up to play and we were ready that night to get out there and play with our hearts."

Tony Sandbulte says:"We've got to play well around our goalie and make some timely saves and when we get the chance to put the puck home we've got to put the puck home."

Baustian says:"It's a lot different. We're used to sitting on the sidelines, being pushed to the sidelines as girls in sports, but we're finally putting ourselves out there and being known for playing hockey."

Sandbulte says:"Our goal going into the season was definitely to get to the state tournament and it's a dream come true for a lot of our players. We have a few that have been there before, but this is the ultimate prize and ultimate goal if you're a hockey player in the state of Minnesota. The tournament is probably as the girls game goes, the biggest tournament in the country. So this is a really big honor, a major deal in our community. We have a lot of pride in our hockey and I know our community is backing us on this one too. We're going to have our hands full with Breck. They're a Class A power that won the last 2 state tournaments and they're looking for their 3rd. I think they've got 4 girls committed to the Gophers already so it's definitely a David vs. Goliath. But we know the whole state of Minnesota is cheering for the Cardinals..."