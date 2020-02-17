Luverne girls hockey team face defending state champs

The Luverne girls have had a great season (22-4-1) and are headed to the State A tournament at the Xcel Center Wednesday night when they play 2-time defending champion Breck. But Regan Feit knows her Cardinals are a very good team, too.

:"It does worry me a little bit, but I know they will be very good. Fast , strong, physical, but I feel if we bring ourselves up to our fullest potential that we will be able top play with them. I think anyone can play with anyone when it comes down to it ..."

The Cardinals play their first game at the Xcel Energy Center Wednesday night at 6:00 pm against a Breck team that is 22-6. They have 3 state titles overall including the last 2 years.