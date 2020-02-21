Luverne girls put up good fight against South St. Paul

The Luverne girls hockey team fell behind 7-1 Thursday afternoon in the consolation semi-finals of the state 1-A hockey tournament in St. Paul.

Billi Connell had scored a goal late in the first period to make it 2-1. But the Packers scored 4 times in the second period led by Ella Reynolds who had 4 goals for the game. And the lead grew to 7-1 in the 3rd period when the Cards made a great rally. 3 quick goals by Ryley Gee, Kam Van Batavia (her 45th) and Roz Oye on the rebound got them to within 3 before the Packers closed out the 8-4 win.

The Cardinals made the state tournament for the 2nd time in school history and finished the magical season with a 22-6-1 record under Tony Sandbulte.