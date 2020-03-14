MARCH SADNESS: How Local College Teams Handled The End Of Seasons Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic

From the thrill of victory to the usually inevitable agony of defeat that ends a season, college coaches have to anticipate a number of situations.

But the mass cancellation of postseason tournaments on Thursday due to the Coronavirus pandemic is something none of them could be prepared for.

The Dakota News Now sports department has been catching up with some local coaches to see how they and their teams have dealt with an unprecedented situation.

"By the time I got down there, I mean, the kids knew. Lots of tears in their eyes." USF Head Coach Travis Traphagen Says Of Preparing To Tell His Team Their Season Was Over.

The moment seasons and dreams of March Madness came to an end was earily similar across the NAIA & Division Two landscape. Sioux Falls Travis Traphagen and Northern State's Saul Phillips had their teams in Missouri for Central Region openers.

"I said until I get word I'm not believing anything that I read. And about two minutes later, we got word. The hardest part for me was watching the reaction of our seniors. We were playing pretty darn well, we were really excited, and then just to be done, it's a void of emotion. You're kind of going through denial, a little bit of anger, you just go through the stages." Phillips says.

"Control the controllables right? That's kind of a coaching cliche that every coach has used. But this was out of our control. So we did what we could do for the year, had a tremendous year, thanked the seniors for everything they did and brought to the program." Traphagen says.

USD's Dawn Plitzuweit might have faced the most difficult challenge of all. With the Division One Selection Show set for Monday, the team had dispersed, and she was out recruiting.

"To share those messages over the phone is something very different then doing it face to face. But, you know, I think the raw emotion of it is something that I think you remember and you bond over in some way, shape or form. And we didn't neccessarily have that together as a group, it was all pretty much individually. At least we can all go back to that moment that we had (winning the Summit League Tournament Title), you know, to be together and to celebrate an incredible season with each other. That was kind of the ending for all of it but I'm here to tell you there were a lot of good times along the way." Plitzuweit says.

The decision might have made the most sense to Dakota Wesleyan's Matt Wilber, whose team was scheduled to play in the NAIA National Tournament later on Thursday, and was questioning whether they should up until the last moment.

"That what if question is a powerfull one. What happens if one kid is sick here and infects an entire team? It's just a tough one where it would be easy to go well this is this, that is that, when we don't know. That's why we're in a position to trust people that are telling us this and taking the advice of professionals that are on the ground and have been dealing with it." Wilber says.

Which ultimately leads to understanding.

"Our job as human beings is to protect the weakest and most vulnerable among us and this decision definitely does that." Phillips says.

"There's bigger things in the world right now going on than just basketball. And I think anybody and everybody, once you can kind of take a step back a day after, I think everybody probably realizes that was for the best." Traphagen says.