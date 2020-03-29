Madison Wrestling Coach Finds A Way To Keep Teaching

Football players at Dakota State look to head coach Josh Anderson for answers during the regular season.

Yet with school out, when the coaches daughter needed answers, a middle school teacher in Madison found a way to help out.

Josh's sixth grade daughter emailed her teacher Chris Waba for help with her math work, and the Madison Middle School teacher, who is also the head wrestling coach at the high school, came over to safely tutor her from outside.

Chris is just one of many teachers going to great lengths to help their students in these tough times, for which we gratefully thank them!