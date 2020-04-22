McGraw retires as Notre Dame women's coach

Muffet McGraw retired as head coach of the women's basketball team at Notre Dame Wednesday at the age of 64.

During her illustrious career that spanned 33 years, she won 848 games and lost only 252 times. That included national championships in 2001 and 2018. That was the year SDSU played in the regional tournament at South Bend against Villanova.

And McGraw talked about what a great environment it was when her Irish traveled to Brookings to play the Jackrabbits. The 3rd-ranked Irish won the game 75-64, but it was close throughout.

After the game she grabbed the mic and told the crowd how much she appreciated them. "I think they're a great team, they're very well coached. I love their fans. That was a tremendous environment and atmosphere for a women's basketball game..." McGraw told Dakota News Now.

She became the 13th female coach inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. McGraw won 936 career wins (ranks sixth all-time among Division I coaches), and became the fourth-fastest coach to reach the 900-win milestone.

McGraw is one of just five NCAA Division I men’s or women’s basketball coaches with at least 930 wins, nine Final Fours and multiple titles – others include Pat Summitt, Tara VanDerveer, Geno Auriemma and Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski.