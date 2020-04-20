McKeever was unsung hero for Coyotes

For all the flash off their offensive talent, Madison McKeever gave the Coyotes their grit.

"I think I'm kind of a pest. I mean, I kind of like it. I'm known as the "mad dog". People bark on the sidelines, especially my bench. When I'm guarding someone close they'll bark actually at the players and I'm like guys, you probably shouldn't be barking at the opponents!" McKeever says.

Perhaps McKeever was used to not getting a ton of headlines coming from a town of less than 500 in Erskine, Minnesota.

And maybe that's why it didn't take long for her to make an impression.

"First opportunities to work out with her I'd say she's a competitor. She's ferocious defensively. She's someone that's coming at you the whole time and someone who definitely left her mark." USD Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit says.

225 steals rank Madison fourth in Coyote history and helped make defense her calling card. Yet she was more than capable on offense, finishing with more than 1,000 career points.

"Trying to find ways to get stops and motivate my team. But on the offensive end I kind of control the offense and maybe get players settled down and the looks they need. But through me I just kind of run both ends and kind of get it going." Madison says.

"She's probably the consummate point guard in that respect. It's about winning, it's about doing things that help your team be successful, and if that mean's scoring it means scoring but a lot of times it means doing all the other things whether that's getting the big rebound. She just did a little bit of everything." Plitzuweit says.

For all the monikers, there's one thing you had to call Madison by the end of her USD career.

"I think for me and my role, I think I fulfilled it. Looking at my stats now and how I finished the season, I did what I needed to do and what I needed to bring to the team." McKeever says.

A winner.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.