Meet new Stampede GM/Head Coach

The Stampede named Scott Owens' replacement on Tuesday and on Thursday he met with the press in a virtual press conference. He's excited to join such a great organization and the Herd are glad to have a guy with such an impressive background as a player, coach and GM.

Marty Murray, new Stampede Coach/GM says: "This organization has had great success under great coaches in the past and expect a winner. And for me I've been lucky to both play and coach those type of teams and that's my mentality. I want to win every time I get out on the ice."

Brian Schoenborn, Stampede Co-Owner says: "We have tended to go toward experience and Marty is that. So you look (not just) at Marty's history in Minot but his playing history. He's in the Hall of Fame in Manitoba."

The Stampede will take the ice as defending Clark Cup champs since this season was canceled before completion. Murray's Minot team made the Robertson Cup finals back in 2018 in the N-A-H-L...