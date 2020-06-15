Meyer scrambles to rebuild Canaries roster

The Canaries will have a season after all, although it will be shortened.

And the Birds are one of 3 hubs where games will be played between the 6 remaining teams. St. Paul will play home games in Sioux Falls, Sioux City won't be playing at all.

So 42 of the Canaries 60 games will be played at the Bird Cage.

As for players, 10 who had committed won't be playing. 4 Latin players can't get here and 6 others have decided to retire and join the real world. And while there are tons of free agents with the minor league seasons being canceled, that doesn't mean they will be playing independent ball.

"With the free agents from Major League Baseball it's been different. I've had more contact with agents and players than I've ever really had. It's been kind of crazy, my phone's been blowing up pretty regularly, but one thing I'm hearing from a lot of them is that they're not really sure if it benefits them to come play 60 games. If they come in and they don't do well it hurt their chances of being re-signed by an organization next year. If they sit at home maybe it's a safer play" says Mike Meyer, Canaries manager.

There will actually be a draft of the players from teams like the Explorers who aren't playing in the American Association on Tuesday. So Mike is really scrambling to get a new roster put together. And he really needs infielders right now with only 1 on his 23-man roster. Spring training starts June 25th and they will have a week to get ready for the season opener July 3rd.