Meyer wishes Birds could get TV deal

The Canaries will be starting their American Association season on July 3rd. And with no Major League Baseball at that point, manager Mike Meyer thinks it would be great if the league could somehow get a TV deal. After all, no other major sports aside from racing and golf will be going by then. It would be a real plus if somehow that could happen...

"You know I think it would be really beneficial to the league and beneficial for our players if we could get one of those TV deals and we could be featured on TV. I was kind of kidding but not really kidding. They've been putting a lot of the Korean Baseball League on TV and I think our league is as good as any. We've got a lot of really talented players" says Meyer.

The Canaries hope that's the case. They lost 10 of their signed players because of the pandemic and hoped to fill some of their roster with a draft Tuesday of players on teams in the league that aren't playing. Only 6 teams will play a 60-game schedule and the Birds will be a hub city so they will play 42 of their games here. St. Paul will also use the Bird Cage as a home field.