Mikey Daniel Trains & Travels As Pandemic Hit

During his college career at South Dakota State, Mikey Daniel looked up to Augustana alum CJ Ham as he worked from undrafted free agent to starting fullback for the Minnesota Vikings.

"CJ kind of paved the way for me. I consider him a mentor. Any time I need help or have questions I always reach out to him." SDSU Senior MIkey Daniel says.

If Daniel can make it to the NFL his path might be more remarkable than Ham's for the lengths he had to go to during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"I had to fly through Chicago, and Chicago's usually pretty packed every time I've been there. There was nobody in there. And when I flew out of Tampa there was nobody in Tampa either." Daniel says.

After his senior season ended, Mikey went to Florida in late December to train at IMG Academy, where he'd played high school ball as a junior in 2013, and participate in other showcases. He was supposed to work out for scouts at SDSU's pro day on March 27th.

"Everything fell through and fast. So I ended up having to do a pro day at IMG. Thankfully I was in the position that I was down there. They had the camera crews and I was able to record it, film everything, get that sent out to all the scouts and everything." Mikey says.

After that Daniel still had to fly home on March 18th as the pandemic was beginning to consume the United States.

"My big thing is I just never wanted to pass it on to anybody so I didn't really come into contact with very many people. On my flight there was ten people only. Everyone was spread out throughout the whole plane and there was Clorox wipes and stuff like that to wipe down the seat." Daniel says.

For now, Mikey is improvising workouts in Brookings and getting pointers former NFL All-Pro and Super Bowl Champion Earnest Byner, who has been one of his biggest supporters since they met at the IMG combine.

"He'll send me cut ups of fullbacks blocking. And it's funny because he'll voice over it. He'll send me the video but he'll send his voice talking about why it's good or what needs to be done better." Mikey says.

Which has Daniel confident he'll get a shot.

"The draft is so weird, and football is so weird in general, that you never really know till it happens. Regardless I'm going to get an opportunity to go somewhere whether I'm drafted or not." Daniel says.