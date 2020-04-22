Mikey Daniel just wants shot, drafted or not

Brookings native and SDSU fullback Mikey Daniel is one of several Jackrabbits who will be paying close attention to the NFL draft this weekend.

Daniel has been working hard at the IGM Academy in Florida where he spent his junior year in high school. And he's just hoping it all pays off whether he gets drafted or not with the right situation to make an N-F-L team.

"It's obviously cool to say I was drafted but at the end of the day, un-drafted guys make up a big percentage of the N-F-L. And you do get to pick your team and so you get to decide what's the best fit for you. So my agent's already putting together a list of teams that would fit me best. How often they use fullbacks, what kind of fullbacks they use and stuff like that. So we're working on it..."

Daniel has proven he can run the ball effectively and block. He's hoping to follow the same path as C.J. Ham who made the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent after a prolific career at Augustana.