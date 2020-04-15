Mikey Daniel ready for N-F-L draft

Former Brookings Bobcat and SDSU Jackrabbit running back Mikey Daniel is excited for next week's N-F-L draft that starts on Thursday April 23rd and runs through Saturday. Daniel has spoken to the Falcons and Chargers this week and his agent has also been in contact with other teams.

"The possibility of getting drafted in those late rounds is definitely there. You just never know with how the draft is so weird in football and it's so weird in general that you never really know until it happens" says Daniel. "Regardless I'm going to get an opportunity to go somewhere whether I get drafted or not..."

Daniel has been working with former NFL running back Earnest Byner who also would like to see him get a chance in the N-F-L.