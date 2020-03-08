Mistake-Filled Final Sequence Punctuates SDSU's Stunning Quarterfinal Loss

The men's tournament was turned upside down last night after a wild evening of quarterfinals which, for the second straight year, saw regular season conference champion South Dakota State bounced early.

Playing without Summit Player of the Year Douglas Wilson, the Jackrabbits trailed by as many as ten in the first half.

Tea native and true freshman Noah Freidel did all he could to keep the Jackrabbits in it, scoring 35 points and helping the Rabbits tie the game in the second half.

However, with four fouls late he was not on the floor with the Jacks down one. State should have fouled to force free throws and get Freidel back in, but couldn't do it. As a result, Fort Wayne scored to go up three and the Jacks were without their top player to try and tie the game.

The result was a broken play and shot attempt that wouldn't have counted, and a young team and coach perhaps showing it's inexperience in a 77-74 loss. It also typified a night in which State made uncharacteristic mistakes. SDSU committed 12 turnovers, most coming in the first half that helped Fort Wayne build their lead.

SDSU will wait to see if they are invited to the CBI or CIT.