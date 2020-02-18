Mitchell boys upset OG in exciting night of HS basketball

Caden Hinker and his Mitchell Kernels are not the same team that started the season on a winless streak. And Tuesday night they were at their best as they went into the O'Gorman gym and beat the 3rd-ranked Knights 80-74. Hinker's 33 points paced the win for the Kernels who are now 7-9. Akoi Akoi had 21 in the loss for the Knights.

The Harrisburg boys also pulled an upset as they beat #2 Brandon Valley 56-45 on their home floor. And the Marshall Tigers edged Roosevelt in a thriller 51-50.

In girls hoops, Emilee Boyer had 17 as the 3rd-ranked Harrisburg Tigers built a 13 point lead at the Lincoln gym. But the 4th-ranked Patriots led by Morgan Hansen's 25 roared back to win 63-57. Emma Osmundson also had a big second half for Matt Daly's team.