The Legion baseball season got off to a rough start for Mitchell Post 18 at perennial power Rapid City Post 22 on Saturday afternoon.

The Hardhats rolled to an 18-3 mercy rule win in the season opener then swept the doubleheader with an 8-5 victory in the second game.

Mitchell will host Pierre in a doubleheader tomorrow beginning at 1 PM.

