Mount Marty Men Finish First Sweep Of Dakota Wesleyan In 15 Years

Lancers sweep #10 Dakota Wesleyan for the first time since the 2004-05 season winning 72-61.

Leading the Lancers on the night was Colby Johnson (SR/Denver, CO) with 21 points on 8-14 shooting from the floor. Johnson was also able to come away with two rebounds and two assists. Ryan Warren (JR/St. Louis, MO) added 17 points on 5-14 shooting from the floor and 2-5 from the three-point line. Warren also came with seven steals on the night. Saba Gvedashvili (JR/Rustavi, Republic of Georgia) scored 12 points, shooting 5-6 from the floor and 1-2 from three. Jailen Billings (JR/Sioux City, IA) scored 12 points on 4-7 shooting from three.

In the first half, Mount Marty and Dakota Wesleyan found themselves in a back and forth battle. The Lancers were able to take a 34-33 advantage going into the break after Colby Johnson was able to hit from three-point range at the buzzer. Mount Marty was able to shoot 46.4% from the field in the half and hold the Tigers to 42.9% from the floor.

Coming out of half time, Mount Marty was able to contain the Tigers keeping a 58-51 lead with just 6:10 left to go in the game. The Lancers were able to hold off Dakota Wesleyan late 72-61.

Mount Marty will return to action on February 15th as they travel to Seward, NE to take on RV Concordia tipping off at 4 PM CST.

-RECAP COURTESY MMC ATHLETICS