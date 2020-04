It is certainly hard to talk about the future of any sports team moving forward with the COVID-19 Pandemic keeping everything at a halt.

Though the stoppage has, and will continue to, hit minor league sports hard, the Sioux Falls Skyforce feel that being in the NBA G-League and affiliated with the Miami Heat has them in a position to survive the chaos.

Owner Mike Heineman says that probably wouldn't have been the case had the pandemic hit back in their CBA days.