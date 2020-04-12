NCAA Eligibility Waiver Will Present Challenges For Strained Athletic Departments

Though it seems everyone in college sports was in agreement that seniors whose spring sports seasons were disrupted by the COVID 19 Pandemic should get their year of eligibility back, there seems to be a great deal less certainty on how that's actually going to look moving forward.

Last month the NCAA did approve an extension of eligibility for athletes in springs sports and relaxed scholarship limits to allow seniors in them to return for the 2020-21 season.

However, that doesn't mean everyone will be back.

As we've heard in our conversations with athletes like USD national pole vault champion Chris Nilsen, some seniors are ready to move on and leave after graduating.

Perhaps the biggest issue for every school is finding room within their already strained budgets to accommodate the returning seniors and incoming freshman. The University of Wisconsin has already said it will not seek any waivers for eligibility in part because of that.

If a Big Ten school is making that kind of decision, you can imagine what it's like for South Dakota athletic director David Herbster and other area Division One and Two schools who operate with a fraction of Wisconsin's kind of budget.