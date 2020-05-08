NDSU Wideout Jimmy Kepouros Transferring To Northern State

2020 represents the start of a new era in Aberdeen for Northern State football with Mike Schmidt taking over as head coach after a successful stint at Division Three UW-LaCrosse.

And if you're going to try and build your own winning culture, it doesn't hurt to add a player with some national championship winning experience.

Former North Dakota State Wide Receiver Jimmy Kepouros will join the Wolves as a senior grad transfer with one year of eligibility left this coming season.

He's been pretty well-traveled, redshirting at Western Michigan in 2015, playing at the College of DuPage in 2016 before spending the last three years at NDSU.

Last season he hauled in 30 passes for 324 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help the Bison claim their 8th national title in the last nine years.

Kepouros should make an already loaded Wolves offense even better. Northern returns their starting quarterback (Hunter Trautman), top two receivers (Dakota Larson & Greg Lux) and leading rusher (Isaiah Cherrier).