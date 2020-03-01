NSIC TOURNAMENT: Third Time The Charm For USF Women Against Winona State

When the NSIC Tournament rolls around, the University of Sioux Falls Women's Basketball Team (26-5) certainly plays with an edge. USF energy and focus was evident as the Cougars moved to 26-5 on the season with a dominating 71-59 win over Winona State in the quarterfinals of the NSIC Tournament on Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon.

Led by the seventh career double-double (10 points and 14 rebounds) by senior Jacey Huinker and the shooting artistry of junior forward Anna Goodhope, who had a season-high 23 points, USF picked up their six straight tourney quarterfinals victory. As a result, USF, which has won three straight games, is in unprecedented territory in the NSIC. They have now reached the conference semifinals for an unmatched fifth straight season. With a win over Winona State, which had defeated USF twice during the regular season, the Cougars now stand 15-6 in NSIC Tournament games.

"It was a great effort by everyone tonight. Jacey (Huinker) certainly set the tone and then we were fighting for every loose ball and making plays," said USF Head Coach Travis Traphagen, who has 243 career wins, which is the most ever at USF. "Then, you add in the shooting exploits of Anna (Goodhope) and Kaely (Hummel) and things were working for us," added Traphagen, whose team is ranked third in the NCAA DII Central Region rankings.

USF will now face the winner of the St. Cloud State and Augustana quarterfinal matchup at 8 pm Monday. It will follow the other semifinal when Minnesota State faces tournament top seed Minnesota Duluth at 5:30 pm.

Huinker, a senior from Altoona, Iowa, who with Kaely Hummel are candidates for CoSIDA Academic All-American honors, hit 5-of-8 field goals and had four assists to go with 14 rebounds. Of those boards, she had five off the offensive glass and set the program's DII mark with 82 offensive rebounds (Sam Knecht, 77, 2016-17). She also has 780 rebounds overall, which is sixth-most in USF school history.

Goodhope was 9-of-16 from the floor and made a season-high 5-of-10 from three-point range. A junior from Sioux Falls, S.D., Goodhope had three triples and 11 points in the first quarter. But, perhaps typifying her night and that of her teammates was a three that she dialed up late in the fourth quarter with the shot clock running down. From about 33 feet, she connected and gave USF a 71-57 lead and ended any long-shot hopes for the Warriors. Goodhope also added seven rebounds, a block and a steal in 28 minutes on the floor.

Three-time All-NSIC guard Kaley Hummel had 14 points and five rebounds and was among four players in double-digits. She also passed 1,700 points and in fact has 1,708 in her career. With two triples, she now has 268 in her career, which is the most in school history. USF also had 12 points from senior guard and three-time All-NSIC guard Mariah Szymanski, who was 5-of-7 from the field and added three assists and two rebounds.

As a team, USF made 31-of-65 from the floor for 47.7 percent and was 8-of-19 from three-point range for 42.1 percent. The Cougars shared the ball as they had 15 assists on 31 made baskets.

Crucial to USF's success was the control of the paint where the taller Warriors had created problems in the earlier two matchups this season. USF had a 32-to-24 edge in the paint. The Cougars also had a major advantage on fast break points to the tune of a 21-to-3 edge and with Goodhope's performance held a 31-14 margin bench points.

In this game with just three lead changes, USF led for 36:41 including a 22-18 margin in the first quarter. With a 20-to-10 advantage in the second frame, USF had a 42-28 lead at halftime. The Cougars also had a 16-13 edge in the third quarter as they led, 58-41, through three quarters. WSU outscored USF, 18-13, in the fourth quarter but with USF continuing to answer any rally, the issue was at hand.

Scoring Summary

After WSU hit a three to open the scoring, Szymanski had a driving lay-up and Krystal Carlson converted inside for a 4-3 lead. After a second three from Allie Pickrain, Szymanski made a three from a top of the key for a 7-6 lead.

At that point, USF took control. Goodhope dialed it up from three and made a jumper followed by a Jessie Geer steal and basket for a 14-9 lead at the 3:11 mark. Then, Goodhope knocked home back-to-back threes for a 20-11 lead. WSU rallied back to draw within 22-18 at the quarter break.

With 7:33 to play in the second quarter, USF's Kiara James scored inside to break a 5-0 run for WSU and USF had a 24-20 lead. Szymanski converted another drive and Goodhope's basket gave USF a 28-20 lead. The lead would be extended to 11 when Hummel found the range from three-point range for a 31-20 margin and 5:14 left to play.

USF followed that rush with an 8-0 run and took a 39-22 lead when Huinker hit back-to-back jumpers with the second coming at the 2:26 mark of the second quarter. In the final two minutes, WSU cut three points off the lead but still trailed, 42-28 at the break.

After shooting 56.3 percent on 9-of-16 in the first quarter, the Cougars matched it in the second frame with the same totals. They also hit 6-of-9 from three to build the double-digit lead. At the half, Goodhope had 18 points and Szymanski nine. While USF was torching the nets, WSU made a combined 10-of-28 for 35.7 percent. And, they were just 4-of-12 from three for 33.3 percent.

After the two teams struggled to score in the opening two minutes, Augusta Thramer put USF up 44-28 at the 8:07 mark with a driving lay-up. Later, Hummel made a jumper in the paint for a 50-33 lead (5:44). USF, which was 8-of-20 in the third quarter, took a 54-37 lead when Geer made a fast-break jumper after another Huinker rebound. To close the period, Huinker, who is averaging five points a game but made the All-NSIC Defensive Team for a second time, hit her fifth field goal of the game and USF had a 58-41 lead at the quarter break.

WSU tried to make runs at USF and cut the deficit to 59-48 (6:23) after two foul shots by Sydney Oodermeier, who finished with 11 points and four rebounds. But each time the Warriors tried to rally, the Cougars responded with an answer of their own. With 5:40 to play, Hummel hammered home a three off a fast break and the Cougars led, 64-48. USF pushed the lead to 68-50 at the 4:10 mark when Hummel made a driving layup.

WSU cut the lead to 12 in the final four minutes but the game was in USF's control as they advanced to the semifinals.

-RECAP COURTESY USF ATHLETICS