NSIC TOURNAMENT: Northern Women's Upset Bid Against Duluth Comes Up Short

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Northern State women's basketball unable to hang on to their halftime lead as they fall to Minnesota Duluth in Sioux Falls
THE QUICK DETAILS
Score: NSU 71, UMD 79
Record: NSU 12-16 (NSIC 9-12), UMD 25-5 (NSIC 20-2)
Attendance: 659
HIGHLIGHTS
Northern State got the ball rolling in the first quarter as they led with eight with under 90 seconds to play
The Wolves held on the lead through the second, sitting atop the Bulldogs by as much as 14 points
At halftime, NSU led the UMD 34-29 going 11-of-27 from the floor, 4-of-9 from distance and 8-of-8 at the free throw line
The lead didn't last long as Minnesota Duluth battles back in the third and the Wolves trailed by five or more for the remainder of the
The Wolves were unable to get within five points for the remainder of the game
Northern tallied 18 points off the bench, 28 points in the paint, ten second chance points, and 11 points off turnovers
NSU out-rebounded Minnesota Duluth 42-30 in the contest
The Wolves shot 43.6% from the floor, 46.7% from 3-point, and 84.2% from the free throw line
Brianna Kusler led the team shooting 55.5% from the floor, 100.0% from 3-point, and 100.0% at the foul line as she grabbed ten rebounds
Jessi Marti also tallied a double-double as she went 6-for-13 from the floor, 0-for-2 beyond the arc, and 1-for-4 at the foul line scoring 13 points with ten rebounds
Northern State Statistical Standouts
Brianna Kusler: 55.5 FG%, 100.0 3pt%, 100.0 FT%, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 17 points
Lexi Wadsworth: 25.0 FG%, 50.0 3pt%, 100.0 FT%, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 13 points
Jessi Marti: 46.1 FG%, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 13 points
Joie Spier: 50.0 FG%, 100.0 FT%, 4 assists, 12 points
UP NEXT
The Wolves conclude the year with a 14-16 record overall. Jessi Marti, Brianna Kusler, and Sara Tvedt played the final game of their Northern State careers.
-RECAP COURTESY NSU ATHLETICS