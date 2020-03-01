NSIC TOURNAMENT: Northern Women's Upset Bid Against Duluth Comes Up Short

Northern State women's basketball unable to hang on to their halftime lead as they fall to Minnesota Duluth in Sioux Falls

THE QUICK DETAILS

Score: NSU 71, UMD 79

Record: NSU 12-16 (NSIC 9-12), UMD 25-5 (NSIC 20-2)

Attendance: 659

HIGHLIGHTS

Northern State got the ball rolling in the first quarter as they led with eight with under 90 seconds to play

The Wolves held on the lead through the second, sitting atop the Bulldogs by as much as 14 points

At halftime, NSU led the UMD 34-29 going 11-of-27 from the floor, 4-of-9 from distance and 8-of-8 at the free throw line

The lead didn't last long as Minnesota Duluth battles back in the third and the Wolves trailed by five or more for the remainder of the

The Wolves were unable to get within five points for the remainder of the game

Northern tallied 18 points off the bench, 28 points in the paint, ten second chance points, and 11 points off turnovers

NSU out-rebounded Minnesota Duluth 42-30 in the contest

The Wolves shot 43.6% from the floor, 46.7% from 3-point, and 84.2% from the free throw line

Brianna Kusler led the team shooting 55.5% from the floor, 100.0% from 3-point, and 100.0% at the foul line as she grabbed ten rebounds

Jessi Marti also tallied a double-double as she went 6-for-13 from the floor, 0-for-2 beyond the arc, and 1-for-4 at the foul line scoring 13 points with ten rebounds

Northern State Statistical Standouts

Brianna Kusler: 55.5 FG%, 100.0 3pt%, 100.0 FT%, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 17 points

Lexi Wadsworth: 25.0 FG%, 50.0 3pt%, 100.0 FT%, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 13 points

Jessi Marti: 46.1 FG%, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 13 points

Joie Spier: 50.0 FG%, 100.0 FT%, 4 assists, 12 points

UP NEXT

The Wolves conclude the year with a 14-16 record overall. Jessi Marti, Brianna Kusler, and Sara Tvedt played the final game of their Northern State careers.

-RECAP COURTESY NSU ATHLETICS