Nash "Polar Bear" Hutmacher Will Miss Wrestling Community

One of the greatest wrestlers in South Dakota state history closed his career in fitting fashion last night.

Chamberlain's Nash Hutmacher needed 1:29 to pin Gus Miller and become the first four time state heavyweight champion in state history. It was his 166th consecutive win and 73rd straight pin, tying the second longest streak nationally held by former SDSU lineman Matt Clark.

After track season the Polar Bear will head to the University of Nebraska to play football. Though he's excited, Nash says he'll miss the unique wrestling community.