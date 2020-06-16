National Outdoor track meet in Sioux Falls is canceled

A couple of weeks ago we shared some exciting news that a national track meet, the Outdoor Nationals had been moved from North Carolina to Sioux Falls since the venue was closed down because of COVID 19.

Top high school track stars would have been competing at Howard Wood Field at the end of July and beginning of August.

Unfortunately that has now been canceled entirely because of the pandemic.

According to the USTAF guidelines, NSAF medical officials were not able to guarantee that athletes, coaches and officials would get proper COVID 19 testing prior to the championships. Executive Director Jim Spier called the decision to cancel one of the largest track meets in the country "heartbreaking."

"The health and safety of the athletes, coaches, and fans are paramount, and addressing those concerns with some degree of certainty in the next month or two does not seem possible" says Spier.