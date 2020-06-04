National track meet coming to Sioux Falls

Another national sporting event is coming to Sioux Falls. The NSAF Outdoor Nationals have tentatively been moved from North Carolina to Sioux Falls and Howard Wood Field. And a final decision will be made by June 15th.

The new dates would be July 30th-August 2nd.

Sioux Falls was chosen because of it's abilities to implement protocols required to ensure the health and safety of athletes, coaches, officials and spectators from the Corona Virus.

The track meet was originally scheduled to be held at North Carolina A&T, but that campus is closed until at least the end of August.

This is for the top high school athletes in the country.