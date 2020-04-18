Nebraska's Charlie Easley Transferring To SDSU

The Jackrabbit men's basketball team picked up a transfer from the Big Ten today.

Nebraska point guard Charlie Easley announced via Twitter that he will be joining South Dakota State this coming year.

A prep star in Lincoln, Easley initially walked on to the Huskers last year before earning a scholarship during the season. He played in 28 games for Nebraska, starting in four and averaging about two points a game.

Though he'll have to sit out next season per NCAA transfer rules, Easley will still have three years of eligibility remaining.