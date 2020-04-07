Ninja athletes love their sport!

Ben Anfinson of Brandon and Julia Marcus of Sioux Falls will both be on national television on April 17th thanks to devotion to their favorite sport. And Ben's younger sister Airen will be on in her age division on Universal Kids in May.

It's clear they look forward to every day they can keep getting better which has led them to a spot on American Ninja Warrior Junior.

When Ben walks into 605 Ninja his eyes light up. And he can't wait to get to work...

Ben Anfinson, Brandon 12-year-old says: "The power of pushing yourself to do something. This whole entire sport is a challenge. You can get stronger. I just want to like....just climb on everything I see you know..."

Yeah I know, we were all kids once and it's a free pass in Ninja to do all the things that you want to do in the back yard. Something that the kids coach is happy to provide...

Jason Steinberg-Ninja Coach says: "As far as playing on equipment and stuff like that, that's what they are born to do. Playgrounds and city parks and at their school. This is just something that kids have always been doing. They just never had an ideal space made just for that..."

Although this isn't your typical jungle gym on the playground. And the things these kids can do is amazing. Ben's younger sister Airen will also be on the show in May. And she knows it's making her stronger both mentally and physically...

Airen Anfinson, Brandon 11-year-old says:"Pushing each other and competing against each other and doing upper body stuff..."

Julia Marcus used to do other sports. But now, this is her thing. She loves being a Ninja athlete...

Julia Marcus, Sioux Falls 12-year-old says:"It's fun and thrilling and challenging and it's always different. You have Ninja teammates. It's not really competitors and you get to hang with everybody and you get to push yourself to become better and there's always something new so that's kind of a big part of it. It's just fun flying through the air and going fast and everything..."

Ben says:"You get your energy out, you can challenge yourself. You can invite your friends over to do this sport. It's just really fun. If this sport wasn't a thing, I would just be crying in my room all day if this wasn't a thing. This is how much I need this sport..."

