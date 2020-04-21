Ninjas recap national TV experience

Friday April 17th was a night that Julia Marcus of Sioux Falls and Ben Anfinson of Brandon will never forget. They appeared and competed on American Ninja Warrior Junior that night which was a dream come true for both 12 year olds who had been watching the adult version of the show since they were little.

Julia Marcus, Sioux Falls 12-year-old says:"It was so exciting! I've always wanted to be on the show since I was really little and when they came out with the junior show we applied for that and got on it and we were like woooo... It was like we went their and flew on a plane. It was super exciting and nerve-wracking and it's like really big!..."

Yes it was. Julie and Ben were ion TV all over the world last Friday...

Ben Anfinson, Brandon 12-year-old says:"It was like a dream come true. Ever since I was six, I wanted to be on the show. When I saw the show when I was 6 I just climbed on everything and anything I saw..."

So these kids were naturals for the sport. But now we're talking about a big-time competition. With lights and cameras. So were they nervous?...

Ben says:"Ah yes, it was really nerve-wracking. I tried to not shake that much but I couldn't help it. I kind of shook a little..."

Nerve-wracking of course. But how much fun was it?

Julia says:"It was really cool. We've been watching it since I was really little and cheering for them saying don't fall, don't fall... So when we were on the show it was cool watching it in person. You get to watch the other ninjas run, but then you get to run the course yourself and that was a really cool experience..."

The competition was fun for Ben too. But meeting other ninjas that were there was his biggest thrill...

Ben says:"It was awesome. I got to see some of the best ninjas there. I got to see the Island Ninja, Jessie Graff and a lot of other ones..."

And who knows, some day these two might just be famous ninjas themselves...

And for the actual show itself... It sure was fun to see them on national TV last Friday...

Julia was up against some very strong competition in both of her races...

And she wasn't quite able to squeak out a win in either one, thus advancing to the quarter-finals... As you can see, these obstacles are a little different than what they are used to in the gym in Sioux Falls...

Ben also made a late charge and looked like might win his race... But he was also up against one of the top athletes in his age bracket...

Both just missed out on making the wildcard for the quarter-finals... Congrats to both and to Ben's younger sister Airen who will be on a future edition of the show which airs on Universal Kids...