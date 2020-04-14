Ninjas were excited for the big news

A pair of local ninja athletes got some exciting news a few months ago. They were selected to be on American Ninja Warrior Junior.

Julia Marcus loves her sport and she's very good at it. It was obvious from our interview that she is very out-going. So how tough was it to keep this a secret when she found out?

Julia Marcus, Sioux Falls 12-year-old says:"My dad came downstairs and said you got on and we were like what! And then he said you can't tell anybody because they haven't picked everybody yet. And it was like...nooooo. But yeah it was really big news. We just wanted to tell everybody!"

It was much the same for Ben and Airen Anfinson of Brandon who's parents surprised them with a celebration at their house.

Ben Anfinson, Brandon 12-year-old says:"At the time I was at school and my mom was at work. She got the call. She texted my whole family so when we got home she asked us to come upstairs and we saw all the balloons and cake and all that stuff. I was speechless. I was just rolling around on the ground just yelling and happy..."..."

Their coach has been on the grown-up version of the show and was excited for the kids as well. In fact, he kind of lives vicariously through his athletes...

Jason Steinberg-Ninja Coach says:"We're all kind of training together and I definitely teach them during their classes. But when we get to the competitions I can coach them at the competition, but later that day I get to compete myself. So it's kind of a cool scenario how that works..."

Julia Marcus, Sioux Falls 12-year-old says:"When I was little I would hang on everything. We would make up obstacle courses in our house. I think we started watching the show when I was like in 1st grade and I just wanted to be on the show. I said that's for me!..."

Julia was right. Eventually the kids all want to be on the big person's show. But for now, they've full-filled a 12-year-olds lifetime dream...

Ben's younger sister Airen will appear on the show in the 11-year-old division in May.