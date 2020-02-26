Northern, Augie and USF men all advance in the NSIC playoffs

Mason Stark led the way with 27 points and Gabe King had 20 in Northern's 79-67 win over SMSU Wednesday night in the NSIC post season tournament. Parker Fox also had more spectacular dunks as the Wolves advance to the Sanford Pentagon Saturday to face Augustana.

The Vikings got 17 from Michael Schaefer as they stormed back to beat St. Cloud 75-67 after trailing by 9 points right away.

And the USF men also moved on with a hard-fought 79-68 win over Minot State at the Stewart Center. Chase Grinde had 20 points to lead the way for the Cougars.