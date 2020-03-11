Northern men march into Central Region tourney under new head coach

The Northern Wolves take a 26-6 record into Maryville, MO for the Central Region Saturday. And head coach Saul Phillips loves how well his team is defending at the right time and also the fact that they have so many snipers who can hit from long range.

"We do take care of the ball well as a team" says Phillips. "On a national level, we're as good as anybody. So I feel confident that we'll take that with us . But boy if we can defend at the level we've been defending and knocking in a few 3's because I think that's what truly makes this team special is the amount of 3 point shooters we have out on the floor..."

The Wolves open play Saturday against Missouri Southern.