The Northwestern men's basketball season ended Wednesday night at the Sanford Pentagon when they lost to the Yotes of the College of Idaho who improved to 31-3 by a score of 67-49.

Trent Hilbrands was the lone Raider in double figures with 25 points, Talon Pinckney led the winners with 17 points.

The Red Raiders season ends with a 20-12 record. They are the host team for the national tournament.