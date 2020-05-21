O'Gorman Girls Basketball Senior Salute

The O'Gorman Knights had a chance to join an elite group of "AA" and "A" girls basketball teams that had gone through the season unbeaten. Kent Kolsrud's team had won all 21 games entering the state tournament where they were the #1 seed and top-ranked.

So while it was disappointing not to get a chance to finish what they started, it was still a fun and memorable season for the head coach.

"This basketball squad had great team chemistry, they keep things in perspective really well. They've just been a pleasure to coach and I'm just so proud of them. To lead a basketball team to being 21-0 is a tremendous accomplishment and a big reason why we were able to do that was the great senior leadership that they provided us with. All the dance parties, the singing that they have in the locker room, you know, all those things that go along with it are so fun."

The Knights had 4 seniors on this team including the Miss Basketball award winner Emma Ronsiek who will play college ball at Creighton. She was joined by Carly Kunkel, Allison Crouch and Sophonise Nielson.