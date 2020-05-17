One Year Later Stampede & Wings Still Make South Dakota State Of (Junior) Hockey

No matter the level, there's nothing quite like playoff hockey.

And the COVID-19 Pandemic robbed local fans of the opportunity to see if the South Dakota's junior hockey teams could repeat an historic feat.

On May 14th of last year the Aberdeen Wings edged Fairbanks 2-1 in Blaine, Minnesota, to capture their first ever Robertson Cup in the one game winner-take-all championship.

72 hours later they had championship company.

Exactly one year ago tonight, the Sioux Falls Stampede finished off a three game sweep of the Chicago Steel with a 5-1 victory in Geneva, Illinois to claim the franchises third Clark Cup Championship.

It marked the first time since 1977 that the champions of the top junior hockey leagues in the United States, the USHL and NAHL, both hailed from the same state.

Though South Dakota hasn't been a traditional hockey hotbed, then Stampede coach and general manager Scott Owens said the people have changed that.